Favourite electoral bond denominations vary between parties, shows data

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got over Rs 6,060 crore through electoral bonds, data released by the Election Commission of India showed on Thursday. The majority of these donations were through bonds of Rs 1 crore, the highest denomination. The actual proportion varied from 52.7 per cent in 2019 to 90.9 per cent so far in 2024.





Regional parties exhibited a similar trend with donations of over Rs 5,221.3 crore since 2019. The share of Rs 1 crore bonds were 26.7 per cent in 2019. It has accounted for the majority of donations every year since. The average over the last five years was over 66 per cent.