Supreme Court tells SBI to disclose electoral bond numbers, issues notice

The Supreme Court on Friday stated that the State Bank of India (SBI) must disclose electoral bond numbers, in addition to the details already disclosed regarding the purchase and redemption of the bonds. A notice has been issued to the bank, with the case likely to be heard again on Monday.

"Who is appearing for the State Bank of India? They have not disclosed the bond numbers. It has to be disclosed by the State Bank of India," Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud inquired.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded, "I am not representing the State Bank of India. However, Your Lordships may issue a notice to SBI, as they might have relevant information. I believe they should be present."

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal interjected, saying the court's ruling on March 11 explicitly required all relevant details to be furnished. "We can take exception to what the SBI has disclosed," the CJI remarked.

He also expressed disapproval of the State Bank's counsel's absence, to which SG Mehta explained that they were not parties to the Election Commission's (EC) application.

Subsequently, the CJI issued a notice to SBI, requesting the disclosure of the details.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra were hearing an application by the Election Commission of India, seeking the return of sealed cover documents they provided to the court in compliance with its interim order.

The EC informed the court that they retained no copies of these documents, prioritising confidentiality. They needed the sealed envelopes to comply with the court's order.

The bench disposed of the EC's application and instructed the Registrar General to ensure that the data filed by the commission is scanned and digitised by 5 PM on March 16 (Saturday). Once completed, the original copy is to be returned to the EC, with a copy of the scanned and digitised files also made available to them. This data is then to be uploaded on the Election Commission's website.

SBI shared the data with the EC on March 12, following a Supreme Court directive, which allowed the EC until 5 PM on March 15 to upload the information on its website.

The EC posted the details on “Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI” in two parts: the details of the purchasers of the bonds and the details of the political parties that encashed them, covering the period April 12, 2019, to January 11, 2024.

The EC had sought the release of documents it had submitted to the top court in sealed covers on Thursday.

The court had directed the EC on Monday to publish the details of the information supplied to the court pursuant to its interim order on the commission's website. This interim order, issued in November last year, required the EC to furnish details of the funds received by all political parties through electoral bonds until September 30 in a sealed cover.

"Whatever the Election Commission of India has placed before us, we'll open it. The Election Commission had furnished details in pursuance of an interim order. The registry has placed it in secured custody. We will direct them to open it right now," Chief Justice Chandrachud stated during Monday's hearing.