Home / India News / India trusted partner in Jamaica's development journey, says PM Modi

India trusted partner in Jamaica's development journey, says PM Modi

India and Jamaica are unanimous that reform of all global institutions, including the UN Security Council, is necessary, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi, Andrew Holness, Andrew
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
India has been a "trusted partner" in Jamaica's development journey and it is ready to share expertise in a range of areas, including digital public infrastructure, biofuel, innovation and health with the Caribbean nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In his media statement, Modi said he and Holness also discussed regional and global issues and agreed that all tensions and disputes should be resolved through talks and that both sides will continue to work towards ensuring global peace and security.

Modi said India has been a "trusted and committed" development partner in Jamaica's growth journey and it will remain so.

"We are ready to share our experience with Jamaica in areas of digital public infrastructure, biofuel, innovation, health, education and agriculture," he said.

In the defence sphere, we will move forward on imparting training and capacity building of Jamaica's armed forces, Modi said.

The prime minister also identified organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism as common challenges facing both nations.

India-Jamaica relations are based on shared history, democratic values and strong people-to-people ties, he added.

Holness arrived here on Monday. It is the first ever bilateral visit of a prime minister of Jamaica to India.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

