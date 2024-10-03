Festivals spark Rs 50,000 crore business surge, Delhi to see Rs 8,000 crore

The festive season in India begins today, heralding a month-long celebration that is set to spread joy across households while delivering substantial economic gains to markets. The next ten days will be highlighted by vibrant festivals such as Navratri, Ramleela, Dandiya, and Garba, with nationwide business projections exceeding Rs 50,000 crore. Notably, Delhi is anticipated to play a significant role, contributing an impressive Rs 8,000 crore, as estimated by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The festivals, celebrated across the country, are more than just cultural and religious events — they are a lifeline for traders. Last year, the 10-day festive period brought in Rs 35,000 crore in revenue. This year, with the resurgence of traditional goods and strong consumer sentiment, businesses are set to see a considerable boost. Markets are bustling with shoppers eager to spend on clothing, decor, and sweets, supporting traders and local artisans. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rise of ‘vocal for local’: Indian-made goods in high demand



One of the key drivers behind this festive economic surge is the increasing demand for locally-made goods. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal highlighted that Indian products are now preferred over foreign goods, particularly Chinese imports, thanks to initiatives like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Khandelwal stated that these initiatives have improved the quality and desirability of Indian goods, making them a natural choice for consumers this festive season.



“These initiatives have boosted the quality of Indian products, which are now better than any foreign goods. This has led to a shift in consumer preference toward purchasing Indian goods,” Khandelwal said.

Nationwide celebrations: A cultural and economic phenomenon



Over 100,000 small and large-scale events, including Navratri, Ramleela, Garba, and Dandiya, will be held across India. These events, which include religious, cultural, social, and spiritual programs, not only foster community spirit but also employ millions. The month-long festive season will culminate in major celebrations for Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Tulsi Vivah.

In Delhi alone, more than 1,000 Ramleelas and hundreds of Durga Puja pandals will be organised, drawing millions of participants. The traditional Gujarati celebrations of Garba and Dandiya have now become a pan-India phenomenon, with events drawing massive crowds even in the capital city. These festivals are not just a time for worship but are believed to bring prosperity and good fortune to those who participate.

Festivals fuel demand for traditional goods and services



Khandelwal further explained that the demand for traditional clothing, such as sarees, lehengas, and kurtas, spikes during festivals like Navratri and Ramleela, as people buy new outfits for religious ceremonies. Trade in puja-related materials also skyrockets, with items like fruits, flowers, coconuts, lamps, incense sticks, and other essentials being purchased in bulk.

More From This Section

Food items, especially sweets, see a surge in consumption during this time. Delicacies like halwa, laddoo, and barfi are in high demand, along with fresh fruits and flowers for religious offerings. Meanwhile, decorative items such as diyas, rangoli materials, and lighting are essential for adorning homes and temples, adding further momentum to the booming festive market.

Events and tent businesses thrive



Tent houses, decoration companies, and event organisers also see a sharp rise in business during these ten days. Pandals, fairs, and other large-scale events are set up across the country, drawing millions of participants, and giving a further push to the economy.

Khandelwal further emphasised that these festivals not only reinforce India’s rich religious and cultural heritage but also act as a catalyst for business growth.



With millions set to participate in festivals over the next month, India is gearing up for a period of spiritual renewal and commercial vitality. This festive season, marked by devotion and celebration, is expected to bring in unprecedented business, bolstering the economy while spreading joy across the country.