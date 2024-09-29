Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Northeast Frontier Railway to run 26 special trains to tackle festive rush

The special trains will cover important destinations like Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar and Shri Ganganagar, while also touching on other destinations

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will run 26 special trains over the next two months to clear the festive rush, a statement said on Sunday.

"NFR has proposed 26 special trains with 254 trips this year for the festive season," it said.

These 13 pairs of special trains will facilitate smooth travel experience and accommodate extra passengers during the forthcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30, the statement added.

In comparison to last year, NFR has almost doubled the number of special trains and trips during the festive period, it said.

The special trains will cover important destinations like Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar and Shri Ganganagar, while also touching on other destinations.

These trains will also boost connectivity within the zone during this period to areas such as Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Katihar, the statement added.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

