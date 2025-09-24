Fewer than 7,000 clear West Bengal TET 2023 for over 13,000 teacher posts

The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 were published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Wednesday, with less than 7,000 candidates of the 2.73 lakh who appeared in the test qualifying in the examination.

A total of 2,73,147 candidates had appeared in the TET examination held in December 2023 for filling up posts of 13,421 teachers for classes 1 to 5.

Of the 2,73,147 candidates who appeared in the TET 2023 examination, a total of 6,754 or 2.47 per cent of candidates have qualified in the test, a senior official of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education said.

"We will analyse the reasons behind the less than 3 per cent candidates qualifying in the TET and share with you our findings later on after the Pujas," the official said. The Board earlier posted the 'Final Answer Keys' to all question codes on its website. WBBPE Secretary Ranjan Kumar Jha said in the notice that all registered candidates who appeared on December 24, 2023, examination for teaching job recruitment to classes 1-5 are requested to visit the official website to ascertain the 'Final Answer Keys' (final model answers) to all question codes of TET-2023. "TET 2023 results were declared according to such final answer keys," the notice said.