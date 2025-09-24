Home / India News / Ladakh protests over Sixth Schedule turn violent; BJP office torched in Leh

The protests broke out as two of the fifteen people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalised after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday

leh protests
According to media reports, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was also set on fire. Photo: PTI
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Massive protests broke out in Ladakh's Leh on Wednesday over demands of statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The clashes between the protestors and the police soon turned violent, with the demonstrators pelting stones and torching the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh, news agency PTI reported.
 
According to media reports, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle was also set on fire. In retaliation, the police used tear gas and baton charges against the protestors. Additional forces have been deployed in the region to restore order.   
The protests broke out as two of the fifteen people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalised after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday. The hunger strike was led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
 
Condemning the violent clashes, in an X post, Wangchuk said, "Very sad events in Leh. My message of a peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause." Wangchuk also ended his 15-day hunger strike, telling supporters that he doesn't want more trouble, PTI reported. 

Talks scheduled for Oct 6

According to a PTI report, a fresh round of talks is scheduled on the matter between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on October 6.
 
Amid the ongoing tensions, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was also cancelled on the last day. According to PTI, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was supposed to attend the closing ceremony of the festival that started on Sunday.

What is Ladakh demanding?

To address the demands for job reservations, language recognition, and political representation, the Centre issued a few regulations for Ladakh under Article 240, instead of granting the Sixth Schedule status, which was widely requested, but the people were not satisfied. They are demanding the Sixth Schedule because of the following reasons: 
 
Constitutional protection: Regulations under Article 240 can be revoked or amended unilaterally by the Centre, but Sixth Schedule status is constitutionally protected, ensuring stronger autonomy and security for local governance.
 
Safeguards for land rights: It can restrict non-domiciles from buying land in Ladakh, which the people consider crucial for protecting Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem from unregulated tourism and infrastructure expansion.
 
Legislative autonomy: It provides for Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) with powers to legislate on land, forests, water resources, education, and customary laws.
 
Cultural and linguistic recognition: The status would help preserve Ladakh’s indigenous languages, such as Bhoti and Purgi. It ensures education in local languages and allows their use in official communication.
 
 
 

Topics :LehLadakhBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

