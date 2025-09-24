Ladakh protests over Sixth Schedule turn violent; BJP office torched in Leh

Talks scheduled for Oct 6

According to a PTI report, a fresh round of talks is scheduled on the matter between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), on October 6.

Amid the ongoing tensions, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was also cancelled on the last day. According to PTI, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was supposed to attend the closing ceremony of the festival that started on Sunday.

Condemning the violent clashes, in an X post, Wangchuk said, "Very sad events in Leh. My message of a peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause." Wangchuk also ended his 15-day hunger strike, telling supporters that he doesn't want more trouble, PTI reported.