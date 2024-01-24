'File as many cases as you can': Rahul Gandhi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma

A day after the Assam Police booked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he dared the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government to file "as many cases as it can".

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, I am not going to be intimidated. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me," Rahul Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday, the Assam Police booked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar over charges of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel.

This was after the showdown between the BJP-led Assam government and Rahul Gandhi intensified on Tuesday. The Congress workers were stopped from entering Guwahati city, resulting in clashes between the cadre and police.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state director general of police (DGP) to register a case against the Congress MP for allegedly 'provoking crowd'.

Rahul Gandhi's 'most corrupt' jibe at Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Wednesday, during his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi alleged that a series of corruption is taking place in Assam and termed Himanta Biswa Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

"While he [Sarma] speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He steals money from your pocket. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also", alleged Rahul Gandhi.

He further stated that TV media shows what Sarma wants in the state.

"Sarma is controlled by Amit Shah. If anyone says anything against Amit Shah, he is thrown out by Sarma within two minutes. Tarun Gogoi was also a CM, but he did what Assam wanted. Tarun Gogoi was my guru, but I never told him what to do", he claimed.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Gandhi "fled" from Guwahati city after instigating Congress workers.

"Interesting. After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a bus yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha," the chief minister wrote on X.

