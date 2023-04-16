Home / India News / Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala noted the submission of the Centre that there is one vacancy in the Commission

New Delhi
Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to ensure that vacancy in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is filled on an expeditious basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala noted the submission of the Centre that there is one vacancy in the Commission.

"The Union of India shall take appropriate steps to ensure that the composition of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is completed on an expeditious basis," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Ambedkar Association for Development seeking to fill appointments to the post of Chairperson/Vice-Chairperson and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes within a stipulated period.

BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla is the chairperson of the Commission.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes is an Indian constitutional body established with a view to provide safeguards against the exploitation of Scheduled Castes and Anglo Indian communities to promote and protect their social, educational, economic and cultural interests.

Topics :National Commission for Scheduled TribesSupreme CourtCentre

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Also Read

Rs 10423 cr sanctioned to Bihar for welfare of SC, OBC, EBC in 5 yrs: Govt

Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC

RS to discuss Bill seeking inclusion of Gonds in ST category in parts of UP

SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs

As Rajasthan prepares for elections, caste-based groups want representation

Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

LIVE: Rahul raises Adani issue at public meeting in poll-bound K'taka

Protection of ecosystems can help reduce climate change: Bhupender Yadav

Atiq Ahmed murder: MHA to prepare safety related SOPs for journalists

Fishing net incident affects ONGC's KG field commissioning operations

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story