LIVE: India records 10,093 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 57,542

After gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Police imposed section 144 across the state and beefed up security. Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).,
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI at its office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case.
Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta crowned Femina Miss India World 2023
Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony on Saturday.
Along with Nandini, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Shreya Poonja from Delhi became the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as 2nd runner-up.
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle in murder case
The CBI has arrested Y S Bhaskar Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Sunday.
Vivekananda, the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the state assembly elections.
People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi
After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the incident a "cold-blooded murder" while adding that people who are celebrating this killing are "vultures".
Addressing the mediapersons on Sunday morning, Owaisi said, "Uttar Pradesh's BJP government has a role in this. Supreme Court-monitored investigation should be done and a committee should be formed. No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee. This was a 'cold-blooded' murder."
I don't know why BJP denied me a ticket: Former K'taka CM Jagdish Shettar
Karnataka BJP MLA Jagdish Shettar on Saturday said that he is unaware of the reasons for not getting a ticket by the BJP in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.
While speaking to ANI, Jagdish Shettar said, "I am the senior member of the party, I am denied a ticket and I don't know what are the reasons for it. I do not want any ministry. I will work as MLA to serve my constituency. I don't even know what is the reason behind not giving me a ticket".
Jungle Raj in UP under BJP's Yogi Govt: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday reacted sharply over the mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed who were shot dead in Prayagraj, and said that jungle raj is going on in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Chief Minister's Yogi Adityanath BJP led government.
Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and said, "Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. It's USP: Encounter killings, Bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently".
I am ready to die... Radicalisation needs to be stopped: Asaduddin Owaisi on Atiq's murder
We have no info about how he reached there: Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari who shot Atiq
Perfect example of Yogi's big failure on law and order: Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the murders of mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed is a perfect example of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's big failure on law and order in Uttar Pradesh.
In the aftermath of the killings of Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said, "Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder".
Amid reeling economic crisis, Pak govt hikes petrol price for next 15 days
Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, revealed on Saturday that the federal government has decided to raise the cost of petrol by Rs 10 per litre for the ensuing 15 days, Geo News reported.
High-speed diesel, and light diesel oil rates remained stable, whereas the price of petrol increased to (PKR) 282 per litre. Kerosene oil's price is also increased by (PKR) 5.78 per litre.
The Finance Division explained the increase in petroleum product prices in a statement by citing "increased petroleum costs in the international market and currency rate variance."
Atiq Ahmed had more than 100, Ashraf more than 57 FIRs: UP Police
The deceased Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed had more than 100 First Information Reports (FIR) and brother Ashraf had more than 57 FIRs against Ashraf, a police official informed on Sunday.
In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member judicial inquiry commission and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.
AAP to protest in Delhi during CM Kejriwal's questioning at CBI office
Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday, sources said.
Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, to which the Chief Minister said he would appear for questioning.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday morning.