Finance Minister interacts with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at G20 dinner

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday had a brief interaction with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the G20 Dinner at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

"@nsitharaman interacts with Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at the G20 Dinner hosted by President Smt Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi," Office of the Finance Minister said on a post shared on X.

Bangladesh PM, who arrived in India on Friday, held a bilateral talk with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the same day. The two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms."The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025. The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina also looked forward to beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade in goods, and services, and protecting and promoting investment, the MEA release said.

The full range of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development collaboration, and cultural and people-to-people linkages, was discussed by the two leaders.

Discussions also included recent regional developments and collaboration in international fora.

Meanwhile, today, The Bangladesh PM shared a candid moment with US President Joe Biden and both of them took a selfie at Bharat Mandapam at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

India is hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Earlier today, the Finance Minister also interacted with the first Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

" @nsitharaman interacts with Ms @GitaGopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the @IMFNews, at the G20 Dinner hosted by President Smt Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn) at Bharat Mandapam," the union minister's office said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, Sitharaman also exchanged pleasantries with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between the two nations.

"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman exchanged pleasantries with @RishiSunak, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam #G20Summit in New Delhi. They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between two nations," the Finance Minister posted on X.