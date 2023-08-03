Financial bill or not: Opposition raises concerns over Data Protection Bill

The Centre is set to table the Digital Data Protection Bill 2023 . It seeks to establish a robust framework for protecting personal digital data.

Ahead of the bill's introduction in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition questioned if it is being tabled as a financial bill. It said that the bill needs to be considered a regular bill.





In a tweet, Congress member of Parliament Manish Tiwari said, "How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a financial bill suddenly? If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota which seems to be the intent of getting it classed as a financial bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it. It can only recommend non-binding changes to Lok Sabha."

He added, "The latest iteration of this Bill mocks the efforts put in by the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill led by two @BJP4India members @ppchaudharybjp & @M_Lekhi respectively. It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC again."

What is a financial bill?

financial bill , which includes the money bill, seeks to modify the country's existing tax structure. It can also be about the Centre's borrowing capacity and withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund of India.

This bill can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the President. Only a minister can introduce the bill.

Interestingly, the Rajya Sabha cannot reject or amend a money bill. It can only recommend amendments to the Bill. It must return the bill to Lok Sabha within 14 days, with or without recommendations.





Later, Lok Sabha can either accept or reject all recommendations of the Rajya Sabha. If Rajya Sabha does not return the bill within 14 days, the bill is deemed to be passed by both houses.

The Lok Sabha has more power than the Rajya Sabha regarding these bills.

Centre's clarification

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the Centre has clarified that the bill will be presented as an ordinary bill in the Parliament and not as a financial bill.