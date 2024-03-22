Home / India News / FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for alleged hate post on social media

FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for alleged hate post on social media

The move comes after a complaint filed by officials of the poll body and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that the Bengaluru South MP targeted a minority

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes part in a protest a shopkeeper was assaulted by a group of men for allegedly playing Hanuman Chalisa over a loudspeaker in his shop during Azaan,at Nagarathpete,(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over an alleged hate post on social media, Election Commission officials said on Friday.

The move comes after a complaint filed by officials of the poll body and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that the Bengaluru South MP, who is also the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had in a post allegedly targeted a minority and spread enmity between two communities.

He also made a similar post on March 19 on 'X' and YouTube which got one million views, 587 comments, 5400 retweets and 13 likes. He has 1.3 million followers on X, thereby influencing the voters and disturbing the communal harmony between the communities, it further alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Halasuru Gate police station on March 20 under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, the officials said.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBJPBharatiya Janata PartySocial Media

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

