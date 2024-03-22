Home / India News / CM Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against arrest by ED

CM Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against arrest by ED

The move came hours after Justice Khanna had told Singhvi that Kejriwal's petition against his arrest would be heard by a three-judge bench during the day

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to withdraw his plea against his arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, hours after the apex court agreed to hear the matter.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and said since the remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day will be clashing with the hearing in the top court, he be allowed to withdraw the plea.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said Kejriwal will contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

"You may go there (before trial court). Just write an e-mail to the registry. We will see," Justice Khanna told Singhvi.

Singhvi said, "I will write a letter to the registry. I had to mention this again before this court so that it is convenient for your lordships".

The move came hours after Justice Khanna had told Singhvi that Kejriwal's petition against his arrest would be heard by a three-judge bench during the day.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.

He was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

Also Read

Made mistake by retweeting video: Kejriwal tells SC in defamation case

Supreme Court bench set to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Need to make laws simpler, relatable to younger generation: Justice Khanna

Four years after lockdown, frontline workers reflect on pandemic days

UP Madarsa Education Act, 2004 'unconstitutional', declares Allahabad HC

HC set to pass order on Cong's pleas against tax re-assessment exercise

Jammu and Kashmir to auction third-tranche of lithium blocks again

Delhi Metro services to begin from 2:30 pm on Holi: DMRC officials

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentSupreme CourtAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story