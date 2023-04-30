FIR filed against Gajendra Shekhawat over Ravana remark against Gehlot

Days after Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat made the 'Ravana' remark against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Surendra Singh Jadawat on Saturday lodged an FIR against him in Chittorgarh.

"Ravana had 10 heads, Similarly, this Rajasthan Government and the Ravana of politics has 10 heads. This government is a pioneer in corruption, indulges in appeasement, is anti-farmer, and oppresses women. This government nourishes 'mafia-raj' and 'gunda raj'. This government is of those who extort, of those who spread unemployment and betray. By finishing this political Ravana, 'Ram Rajya' has to be established in Rajasthan," Shekhawat had said in a rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday.

According to the police, FIR has been registered under sections 143, 153-A, 295A, 500, 504, 505 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station of Chittorgarh.

Moreover, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit back at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over his "Ravana" remark.

Addressing an event in Churu, Ashok Gehlot said, "He (Gajendra Shekhawat) said that Gehlot is 'Ravana roopi' and needs to be finished. Well, I welcome this too. If I am Ravana, at least, you conduct yourself as 'Maryada Purushottam Ram' and get the poor their money back. We will accept that you are Lord Ram's follower and I am Ravana".