Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks to reach out to workers of Anganwadis & ASHA

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks to reach out to workers of Anganwadis & ASHA

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if her party is voted to power in the Karnataka Assembly election, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000

Khanapur (KTK)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeks to reach out to workers of Anganwadis & ASHA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said if her party is voted to power in the Karnataka Assembly election, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis will be increased to Rs 15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis, it will be hiked to Rs 10,000.

The party will also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs 8,000 per month, and Rs 5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme, she said.

In a public meeting here in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra, the Congress leader said, Our party has decided to increase the honorarium up to Rs 15,000 for my sisters in major Anganwadis and Rs 10,000 for women in mini Anganwadis. The honorarium of the ASHA workers will be hiked to Rs 8,000 and those working for the mid-day meals will get Rs 5,000.

Vadra also promised to give Rs three lakh to the workers of main Anganwadis on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of death due to accident and Rs two lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

She slammed the BJP government for its "lies and deception", saying it "ruled the state in such a bad way that it got the tag of 40 per cent commission government".

Karnataka votes on May 10, with results slated to be declared on May 13.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

Congress, JD(S) responsible for political instability in K'taka: PM Modi

Collective efforts can eliminate cross-border narco-terrorism in J-K: Sinha

A pain in neck for authorities, here's how Chinese firms scam Indians

Kerala calls for national consensus on law regarding human-animal conflict

Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO

Topics :Priyanka GandhiKarnataka Assembly electionsKarnataka electionsanganwadi workersCongress

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story