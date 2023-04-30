Home / India News / Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians

Gonda
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

A FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

"This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians.

"It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," Singh told reporters.

Topics :Woman wrestlerSexual harassment caseJantar Mantar

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

