Home / India News / Fire in vegetable market in Indore turns goods into ashes, no casualty

Fire in vegetable market in Indore turns goods into ashes, no casualty

Goods worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a massive fire at a vegetable-fruit market in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, police said

Press Trust of India Indore
Fire in vegetable market in Indore turns goods into ashes, no casualty

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goods worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in a massive fire at a vegetable-fruit market in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident that occurred at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar market around 1 pm, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, some empty boxes of mangoes caught fire due to a short circuit in an electric pole inside the market located at Choithram Square in the city, and the blaze soon spread.

"The fire was brought under control after hours of efforts and there was no report of any casualty," Superintendent of Police (Fire) Padmavilochan Shukla said.

Apart from the goods kept in the shops, the cabin of a goods-carrying vehicle was damaged in the fire, another police official said.

Lok Sabha member from Indore Shankar Lalwani visited the site to take stock of the situation.

Also Read

Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 35, search on for one

Indore mops up Rs 661.52 cr on Day 1 of public issue of green bonds

Indore temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 36, temple officials booked

Indore: Muslim girls alerted against 'saffron love-trap', probe ordered

Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple

Govt employees to get ethics training to develop service spirit: CM Khattar

Nearly 21,000 people affected by flood in Assam, says official bulletin

CM Vijayan, Indian Ambassador to US discuss bringing investments to Kerala

No lungi-nighty outdoors: Noida society issues dress code, withdraws later

Around 92% of developers using AI coding tools at work: Github Report

Topics :IndoreMadhya PradeshfruitVegetables

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story