Home / India News / First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully: Isro

First earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya L1 performed successfully: Isro

Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about one per cent of the earth-sun distance

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

ISRO on Sunday said it has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of the country's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from ISTRAC here.

The space agency also said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally.

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST

"Aditya-L1 Mission: The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST," ISRO said in an update on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Aditya L1 was launched on Saturday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission aims to study the outer atmosphere of the sun by placing India's first solar observatory at the Sun-Earth L1 point.

L1 stands for Lagrange point 1, where the spacecraft would be stationed.

The satellite started generating power after the solar panels were deployed.

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about one per cent of the earth-sun distance. It will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

India's space industry expected to grow from $8 bn in coming years: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3

India will be in top 3 economies of world in near future: PM Modi to PTI

112 roads including National Highway blocked due to rainfall in Himachal

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi due to fever, condition stable

G20 Summit: Special lunch for spouses of heads of state at Jaipur House

Egyptian jet gets refuelled midair by Indian Airforce during exercise

Topics :ISROspaceSun

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story