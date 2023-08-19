Home / India News / First long-range side swing revolver launched, can hit targets up to 50 m

First long-range side swing revolver launched, can hit targets up to 50 m

"This range is more than double that of other revolvers currently in production, establishing Prabal as a frontrunner in the field of long-range handguns," he added

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
AWEIL launches India's first long range revolver 'Prabal' (.32 bore). (Photo posted on X by @NewsIADN)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The country's first long-range side swing revolver 'Prabal' with "twice the range of other revolvers" was launched on Friday for civilians and arms dealers.

Manufactured by the state-owned enterprise Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL) based in Kanpur, the Prabal revolver boasts of a firing range of up to 50 metres, officiating director Rajiv Sharma said.

Sharma said the .32 bore revolver is capable of accurately hitting targets up to 50 metres away.

"This range is more than double that of other revolvers currently in production, establishing Prabal as a frontrunner in the field of long-range handguns," he added.

"The feature that sets Prabal apart from its counterparts is the incorporation of a side swing out cylinder. This innovative design element eliminates the need to fold the firearm for cartridge insertion, simplifying the reloading process and enhancing user convenience," he said.

Sharma said the single and double action 'Prabal' revolver weighs 675 grams (excluding cartridges). It has a chrome platted barrel length of 76 mm, and an overall length of 187.7 mm, he said.

Also Read

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Defence stocks pricing in all positives and offer limited upside: Analysts

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Defence industry fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath

Rajasthan CM directs officials to form panel on Kota student suicides

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar return to Manipur: CM

Yellow warning for heavy rains in 10 Himachal districts on Aug 21, 22

Haryana govt to launch special campaign to combat child malnutrition

India, China set for bilateral talks on sidelines of Brics summit next week

Topics :Defencedefence sectorIndian defence industry

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story