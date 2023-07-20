Home / India News / First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

During PM Modi's visit to the US, both nations pledged to establish investment platforms to attract international private finance and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects in India

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

First Solar, a solar technology company based in the United States, is set to make a significant investment in India's solar panel production. The US Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, revealed that the company plans to pour "billions of dollars" into this venture. This investment will also ensure that India does not have to rely on China for material resources.

Granholm spoke about these plans with the Economic Times, while also commenting on Tesla’s discussions for investment in India. Granholm emphasised that India brings scale while the US is equipped with laboratories and the partnership would benefit both nations’ clean energy goals.

The Strategic Clean Energy Partnership between the US and India centers on mutual learning and cooperation across various technologies such as biofuels, green hydrogen, offshore wind, grid and energy storage, and more. The partnership aims to leverage each country's strengths to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

During Prime Minister Modi's US trip, both nations pledged to establish innovative investment platforms to attract international private finance and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects in India. They aim to create a multi-billion dollar investment platform to provide catalytic capital and de-risking support for greenfield renewable energy and emerging green technology projects.

Granholm told ET that the effects of carbon pollution can already be seen across the world. The urgency to accelerate clean energy initiatives is compelling nations to seek self-reliance and diversify their energy sources.

She said, “There is an urgency to accelerate clean energy, even if there is a focus on the traditional. Then there is the question of energy security – dependence on one supplier. Countries are seeing when they rely too much on one country — on China for battery technology and solar technology, Russia for natural gas.”

The US views India as a crucial partner in the clean energy transition, recognising India's commitment to green hydrogen. Tesla, the electric carmaker, is also exploring investment opportunities in India. Following the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, discussions are underway for Tesla's potential investments in India. Musk expressed his eagerness to establish a presence in India at the earliest opportunity.


Also Read

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

PM Modi in the US: Semiconductors to drones, here's what will be in focus

Leadership at global institutions like UN needs to be re-evaluated: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Rains in HP: Flash floods damage houses, Shimla-Kinnaur highway blocked

TN urges govt to ask K'taka to release Cauvery water to save Kuruvai crop

Delhi court reserves order on regular bail application of Brij Bhushan

Rajya Sabha adjourned over oppn demand for discussion on Manipur situation

ED arrests businessman Sujit Patkar in BMC Covid-19 centres' case

Topics :Solar panelsforeign investments in Indiarenewable enrgyrenewable sourcesBS Web ReportsUS India relations

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story