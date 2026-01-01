First Vande Bharat sleeper train to start in Jan: Check route, fares

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will soon be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Kolkata and Guwahati, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Thursday.

The train service will connect Howrah in West Bengal with Guwahati in Assam to offer a faster and more affordable alternative to air travel, Vaishnaw said.

When will the Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat sleeper be launched?

Vaishnaw said preparations are complete and the launch is expected within the next two to three weeks.

"The services will become operational in the next 15-20 days, possibly around January 18 or 19. We have requested the PM and everything is clear. I will announce the exact date in the next two to three days," the minister said.

What will be the ticket prices for the Vande Bharat sleeper train? The Railway Minister said ticket prices for the Vande Bharat sleeper train have been kept below airfare levels to suit the middle class' budget. According to Vaishnaw, flights between Guwahati and Howrah typically cost passengers between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. "In Vande Bharat, the 3rd AC fare will be around ₹2,300, including food, 2nd AC around ₹3,000, and 1st AC around ₹3,600. The fares have been designed keeping the middle class in mind," he added. What trials has the Vande Bharat sleeper completed? The announcement comes two days after Vaishnaw said that the final high-speed trial of the train has been completed successfully.