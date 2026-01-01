AI a 'big opportunity', benefits must reach all, says President Murmu

Describing Artificial Intelligence as a "big opportunity" for ushering in positive change, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said it is essential to ensure that its benefits reach all sections of the society, especially the underprivileged.

Addressing a programme organised by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, she observed that AI is emerging as a critical growth driver for India's economy and will contribute significantly towards the country's GDP, employment and productivity in the coming decades.

AI should be utilised for reducing societal, economic and technological barriers, said the President.

She pointed out that skills including data science, AI engineering and data analytics will play an influential role in developing the country's AI talent pool.

"Artificial intelligence is emerging as a growth driver for India's economy. India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's third largest economy," she said. In the coming decades, AI will play a significant role in contributing towards the country's GDP, job-creation and overall productivity, Murmu added. She stated that the government in collaboration with industry partners and academia is ensuring that India not just embraces technology but also shapes a responsible future through it. The President exhorted the citizens to commit to working towards the goal of Viksit Bharat and transform India into a knowledge superpower and a tech- driven inclusive and prosperous nation through the New Education Policy.

She highlighted that the government is promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence in schools and preparing children for technological leadership. Through AI labs and AI models, innovative thinking and future ready skills are being inculcated in children, the President said. She observed that the objective of the Skill the Nation Challenge launched on the occasion is to promote AI learning and innovation on a large scale. These initiatives will prove significant in uplifting lakhs of learners, improving their capabilities and readying a future-ready workforce in India, said the President. She observed that AI is providing a new direction to the economy and society across the globe.

For a young India, AI is not just a technique but a big opportunity for ushering in positive change, she said. The President asserted that AI should be utilised for reducing societal, economic and technological barriers. It is essential to ensure that its benefits reach all sections of the society, especially the underprivileged ones, she said in her address. She emphasized that the government is strengthening digital public infrastructure, and the India AI Mission is being implemented to establish country as a global AI leader. President Murmu was speaking while participating in a special programme under SOAR -- Skilling for AI Readiness, an initiative of the Skill India Mission.