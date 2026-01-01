Dense fog disrupts services at Bhubaneswar airport, many flights diverted

Flight services at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar were disrupted on Thursday morning due to dense fog, an airport officer said.

Due to poor visibility on the runway in the morning from around 6.30 am, led to the diversion and delay of several flights, causing inconvenience to passengers.

For operation of a flight, the runway visual range (RVR) should be around 550 meters. At around 6.30 am this morning, the RVR went down to 50 metres, for which five flights were diverted to Kolkata (two flights), and Raipur (three flights), said BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan.

Out of the diverted flights, three flights from New Delhi, one from Bangalore and another from Chennai, he said.