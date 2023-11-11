Home / India News / Five killed, 60 injured as two buses collide in TN's Tirupattur district

Five killed, 60 injured as two buses collide in TN's Tirupattur district

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely smashed. Police who rushed to the spot helped the injured reach hospitals in about ten ambulances, said an official

Press Trust of India Vaniyambadi (TN)
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At least five persons were killed and about 60 passengers injured when a state government bus and an omnibus collided head-on on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely smashed. Police who rushed to the spot helped the injured reach hospitals in about ten ambulances, said an official.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Four persons including a woman were killed initially when the State Express Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Chennai from Bengaluru collided with the Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Chennai at Chettiyappanur near here.

Rithika (32) of Guduvanchery, Mohammed Firoz (37) of Vaniyambadi, SETC bus driver K Elumalai (47) and B Ajith (25) of Chittoor died on the spot while the omnibus driver N Syed succumbed later, said police.

"The accident occured at about 4 am. The SETC bus hit the median and collided with the omnibus leading to the mishap," a police official said.

The injured were admitted to the Vaniyambadi government hospital in Tirupattur district and the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Also Read

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver, was not over-speeding

40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Security amped up ahead of Deepawali festivities in Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya decked up ahead of Diwali celebrations, set to break world record

3,500 kg of firecrackers seized by police ahead of Diwali from North Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil NaduBus accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story