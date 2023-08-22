Home / India News / Flight passengers asked to reach airport early as Prez Murmu on Goa visit

Flight passengers asked to reach airport early as Prez Murmu on Goa visit

On Tuesday, Murmu will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said

Press Trust of India Panaji
The President will also address the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address the state legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said.

On Tuesday, Murmu will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

On Wednesday, Murmu will attend the Goa University's convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. She would later interact with members of vulnerable tribal groups in the coastal state, he said.

The President will also address the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

The Goa police have appealed to people scheduled to take flights from the Dabolim airport on Tuesday evening to reach the airport early due to restricted traffic movement owing to the President's visit.

State Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a post on X on Monday said, In view of the visit of Hon'ble President of India to Goa, those passengers who have to fly from Dabolim say at 5 pm/6pm, and 7 pm they must reach the airport by 3.30 pm as traffic movement would be restricted after 3.45 pm on roads leading to Dabolim."

An advisory issued by the state police said traffic on the road from Dabolim to Dona Paula and further inside Panaji city would be restricted from 3.15 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.

Traffic flow would be affected on Tuesday on the stretches of National Highway 566 from Dabolim Airport to Verna, NH66 Verna to Bambolim, GMC to Dona Paula, Dona Paula to Miramar Circle, Miramar Circle to Bandodkar statue, the police said.

Also Read

President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

W Bengal Guv sanctions prosecution of Partha Chatterjee in school job scam

People-centric health innovations in focus at G-20 meeting in Panaji

President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

36 mn voters in Telangana according to draft voter list; over 800K added

Terrorism is borderless: 26/11 survivor calls for action to combat scourge

UP has become prime investment destination within country: CM Yogi

BRICS to provide opportunity to identify future areas of cooperation: Modi

Top headlines: Apple, Dell impacted by licensing norms, Jet Airways revival

Topics :Droupadi MurmuGoaGoa airport

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional land

Real estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story