Top headlines: Apple, Dell impacted by licensing norms, Jet Airways revival

India Inc plans to press the pedal on capital expenditure: CEO poll



Companies in India are planning to press the pedal on capital expenditure (capex) in the coming months to cash in on rising consumption demand and the government’s Rs 10 trillion investment in infrastructure. A dipstick survey of 22 chief executive officers (CEOs) across India shows that over 86 per cent of the respondents have invested in the past one year and they plan to do more in the coming months. Read more

Cap goods companies hit 'generation-gap' speed bump with skilled labour

Read more A top executive of India’s largest capital goods firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), reveals that many client emails nowadays revolve around labour-related queries. Executives from L&T’s peers in the sector also bemoan similar challenges in sourcing skilled labour for projects, attributing this to a demand-supply gap that has widened due to increased infrastructure spending and changing labour aspirations. S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of L&T, states that the company currently requires around 35,000 skilled labourers and is encountering difficulties in sourcing them.

Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms

The new Indian policy making it mandatory for companies to obtain a licence to import computers and related information and communication technology products will affect nearly 16 global companies with businesses here that are based in four countries, which have friendly ties with India. This finding about the potential impact of the policy which begins on 1 November came from data collected from industry associations. Read more

Jet Airways revival: Lenders likely to give JKC an extension to pay dues

The lenders of Jet Airways said on Monday that they may agree to extend the deadline for Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for the airline, to pay dues of Rs 350 crore until the end of September. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its order on an application by JKC seeking an extension for payment to the lenders. Read more

Allow prescribing both generic, brand names: Pharma lobby, doctors to govt