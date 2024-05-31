Flood in Assam: Nearly 200K people including 36,000 children affected

The flood situation in Assam on Thursday has deteriorated, as nearly 200,000 people, including 36,000 children from 9 districts of the state have been affected in the deluge.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one female died in the Lala revenue circle area in Hailakandi district after she drowned in flood waters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over 1.02 lakh people have been affected alone in Cachar district, while nearly 37,000 people have been affected in Karimganj district, 22,354 people in Nagaon district, 22,058 people in Hojai district, and 14,308 people in Hailakandi district.

386 villages under 22 revenue circles in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts have been affected by the flood.

The flood waters submerged 3238.8 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts.

The administration has set up 110 relief camps and distribution centres in 9 flood-hit districts, where 35,640 people took shelter.

More than 234,000 domestic animals have also been affected. The flood report of ASDMA stated that, on Thursday, the flood waters damaged 13 roads and breached one embankment in Karimganj district.

The water level of the Kopili River at Kampur in Nagaon district is flowing above the danger level mark.