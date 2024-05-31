Home / India News / 41 places in India exceed 45 degree Celsius, UP on top with 11 locations

41 places in India exceed 45 degree Celsius, UP on top with 11 locations

According to the IMD, Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48.3 degrees Celsius

Photo: Bloomberg
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:53 AM IST
As the citizens of India continue to brace for soaring temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that 41 places recorded temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in the country on Thursday, May 30.

The IMD also noted that 11 places in Uttar Pradesh recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Rajasthan's Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48.3 degrees Celsius. Other places in the state that recorded temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius include Bikaner (46.8 degrees Celsius), Jaipur (45.3 degrees Celsius), Churu (47.0 degrees Celsius), and Jaisalmer (46.1 degrees Celsius).

In Haryana and Chandigarh, three places recorded temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius. These include Hissar (47.0 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (47.5 degrees Celsius), and Narnaul (47.5 degrees Celsius).

In Delhi, Safdarjung recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, Palam (46.4 degrees Celsius), Ridge (46.7 degrees Celsius), and Ayanagar (47.0 degrees Celsius).

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded 45.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana (45.6 degrees Celsius), and Patiala (46.2 degrees Celsius).

Uttar Pradesh's 11 places recorded temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius. These include Lucknow (45.1 degrees Celsius), Bareilly (45.1 degrees Celsius), Bahraich (45.4 degrees Celsius), Varanasi (47.8 degrees Celsius), Hardoi (45.5 degrees Celsius), Orai (46.4 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (45.2 degrees Celsius), Jhansi (47.4 degrees Celsius), Moradabad (45.0 degrees Celsius), Sultanpur (45.0 degrees Celsius), and Churk (45.6 degrees Celsius).

In Vidarbha, Brahmapuri recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius and Wardha recorded 45.0 degrees Celsius.

In Madhya Pradesh, seven places witnessed temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius. Sidhi recorded 48.2 degrees Celsius, Datia (45.8 degrees Celsius), Khajuraho (47.0 degrees Celsius), Gwalior (45.1 degrees Celsius), Satna (45.7 degrees Celsius), Damoh (45.0 degrees Celsius), and Shivpuri (46.0 degrees Celsius).

Chhattisgarh's Raipur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, while Jharkhand's Daltonganj recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius.

In Odisha, Jharsuguda recorded 47.0 degrees Celsius, and Sambalpur witnessed 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Bihar's Gaya recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Dehri recorded 46.0 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also informed that on May 30, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, and East Madhya Pradesh; in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Heatwave conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh; in some parts of Bihar, Gujarat, and Vidarbha, and in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

