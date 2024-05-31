Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Prajwal Revanna returns from Germany, arrested in sex tapes case
LIVE news updates: Prajwal Revanna returns from Germany, arrested in sex tapes case

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna - who went to Germany last month after accusations of sexually assaulting multiple women emerged - was arrested after he landed in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday. Prajwal was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), after he arrived from Germany. He was then taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CID office for interrogation. Revanna had left the country in April as video clips showing him sexually abusing multiple women began making the rounds in Karnataka.  Donald Trump became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. Jurors convicted Trump of all 34 counts he faced.  The former president could in theory be sentenced to four years in prison for each count but is more likely to receive probation. The judgement exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president. A passenger of an Air India flight claimed  some people fainted inside the aircraft, which had no air-conditioning, after a delay of over eight hours on Thursday. On Thursday, Shweta Punj, a journalist, in a post on X, said flight No. AI 183 was delayed by over eight hours, and "people were made to board the plane and sit without air-conditioning" at Delhi airport.

9:27 AM

9:22 AM

9:19 AM

8:38 AM

9:27 AM

9:22 AM

9:19 AM

8:38 AM

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

