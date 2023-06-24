Home / India News / Rains lash parts of Mumbai, 'delayed' monsoon likely to set in today: IMD

Rains lash parts of Mumbai, 'delayed' monsoon likely to set in today: IMD

Normally, the monsoon officially begins in Mumbai in the second week of the June

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Some parts of the Mumbai saw rainfall on early Saturday as the Southwest Monsoon, already delayed by more than a week, is expected to reach the city today, as per India Meteorological Department.

The weather department said on Thursday said monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal announcement is yet to be done.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier.

Normally, the monsoon officially begins in Mumbai in the second week of the June.

India Meteorological Department had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the 19th June, the IMD said earlier.

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

Topics :Mumbai rainsIndian monsoonIMD

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

