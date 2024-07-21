Floods claim lives of 215 animals including 13 rhinos at Kaziranga park

The flood in Assam has claimed lives of 215 animals including 13 one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park this year so far, officials said. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park said that, 13 one-horned rhinos died after drowning in flood water in the national park. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "168 Hog Deer, 2 Swamp Deer, 5 Wild Pig, 8 Porcupine sp., one each Wild Buffalo and Sambar died in drowning in flood waters, 2 Hog Deer died in vehicle hit, 18 others animals died under care and one Otter (pup) died in other reason during flood time," Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of the national park further said that, during the flood time the park authorities rescued 157 wild animals including two rhino calves and two elephant calves.

"Out of which 137 animals were released after treatment and 7 animals are currently under treatment," Sonali Ghosh said.

On the other hand, only 3 forest camps out of 233 camps of the park are currently under water - one each in Agratoli, Kaziranga and Bagori range.

Earlier an eight-member high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from different Ministries of the Government of India visited various districts of Assam for assessment of the flood damages from July 18 to 20.

The team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mihir Kumar, wrapped up their flood damage assessment after deliberating with the senior officials of Government of Assam at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur on Saturday.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team was divided into two groups and visited the flood-affected districts of Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj & Hailakandi.

The Central Team inquired and assessed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assam in the meeting.

During their visit, they interacted with local officials and visited flood-damaged sites.

The meeting on Saturday was chaired by Ajay Tiwari, Additional . Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam.

Speaking on the impacts of floods, Tiwari said that Cyclone Remal triggered the first wave of floods and the state has already encountered two waves that have affected humans, livestock, and wildlife alike.

Mihir Kumar said the team had a bird's eye view of the damages caused by the recent Assam Floods. He elaborated on the assessment done by the team on the grounds and highlighted the severe inundation of agricultural lands that these two waves of floods had caused.

He also appreciated the level of preparedness displayed by the districts and the Govt of Assam and the prompt and effective relief operation undertaken in the flood-affected areas.