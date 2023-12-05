FM Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 32 on Forbes' 2023 list of powerful women

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has once again made it to the Forbes’ annual list of powerful women — The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women. This year she is ranked at 32nd position.



The list spans diverse sectors such as politics and policy, business, finance, media and entertainment, featuring influential women from around the world.





Sitharaman was appointed as India's finance minister in May 2019, and is also the minister for corporate affairs. Before her career in politics, Sitharaman held roles at the UK-based Agricultural Engineers Association and BBC World Service. She has also served as a member of the National Commission for Women. Forbes has recognised Sitharaman, 64, for her contributions to Politics & Policy in India. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Other notable Indians making their mark include Roshni Nadar at number 60 in Technology, SAIL's Soma Mondal at 70th position in Business, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who secured 76th spot, also in the Business sector.



According to Forbes, this year's list emphasises the ongoing global fights for reproductive autonomy for women, girls’ access to education, their rights, protection against gender-based violence in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza, and actionable climate policy that protects the health and well-being of women in lower-income and agriculture-based economies. Every year, the American business magazine releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world. Acoording to Forbes, it determines rankings based on four key metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. For political leaders, the magazine weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical.

Ursula von der Leyen, President, European Commission, European Union has earned the topmost spot on the list in 2023. On number two is Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank. US Vice President Kamala Harris is at number three position followed by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, Italy. The list also highlights influential women across sectors, with Taylor Swift achieving her highest-ever ranking at number 5.