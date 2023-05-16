Home / India News / FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela

FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word on the scheme's benefits with the public

Press Trust of India Chennai
FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday appealed to the persons who received their appointment letters under the latest Rozgar Mela to spread the word on the scheme's benefits with the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations across the country.

After presenting the job offers to about 250 people at an event in Chennai, Sitharaman said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Union Minister presented the appointment orders to the new recruits from various ministries and departments including the Department of Posts, railways, health and family welfare, petroleum, and defence.

"Take the benefits of the (Rozgar Mela scheme) to everyone outside your family and tell them to scale up in their life...," Sitharaman said during her brief interaction with some of the new recruits.

The Rozgar Mela serves as a catalyst for more job opportunities, empowering youth and enabling their active participation in national development, she said.

During the event, Sitharaman also obliged for selfies with the beneficiaries.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, would join various positions including train manager, station master, and senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk among many others.

They would also get to train themselves through 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Also Read

FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation

'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of our good governance, says PM Modi

PM Modi at National Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approves Budget ahead of presentation

Rahul to visit US for a week ahead of PM Modi's trip, to attend programmes

WB health committee suggests restrictions on 3-year diploma in medicine

SC pulls up Sukesh over plea seeking extension to meet lawyers in jail

Hooch tragedy: K Palaniswami meets victim, lashes out at CM Stalin

Farmers should be given financial aid to prevent suicides: Maha official

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanRecruitment

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story