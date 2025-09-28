Home / India News / FM Sitharaman to inaugurate Kautilya Economic Conclave on October 3

FM Sitharaman to inaugurate Kautilya Economic Conclave on October 3

The fourth Kautilya Economic Conclave will open Oct 3 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurating the three-day event on prosperity in turbulent global times

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
The theme of the last conclave was “The Indian Era,” with sessions on green transitions, Asia’s rise and the future of multilateralism. | (Photo:PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC) on October 3, organised by the Institute of Economic Growth. The three-day conclave, from October 3 to 5, will be held under the theme “Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times” and is expected to see the participation of 75 speakers from over 30 countries, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.
 
“The theme is relevant both in the context of India’s growth aspirations and its success in navigating times of exceptional uncertainty, turbulence and changing geopolitics,” the ministry said.
 
The sessions will focus on Asia’s emergence as a global growth hub, the evolving BRICS architecture, financial stability, and new directions in industrial policy. A key highlight will be a conversation between Jean-Claude Trichet, Honorary Governor of the Banque de France, and Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on the challenges of central banking in turbulent times.
 
Other international leaders expected to attend include Mari Elka Pangestu, former Indonesian Minister of Trade; Taro Kono, Member of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party; and Karan Bilimoria, Member of the UK House of Lords, among others.
 
A session on “Communications: Emerging Technologies,” led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications, with experts on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, and a high-level plenary on global macroeconomic prudence chaired by P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, are among other major highlights.
 
The theme of the last conclave was “The Indian Era,” with sessions on green transitions, Asia’s rise and the future of multilateralism.
 
“KEC 2025 promises to be a dynamic forum, combining India’s domestic priorities with global perspectives and charting pathways to prosperity in a time of turbulence. Over the past three years, the themes of each edition have been calibrated to meet the most proximate challenges,” the statement said.
 
Conceived and sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, the conclave was launched in July 2022, when the world was emerging from two years of Covid-related lockdowns.
 
The first edition in 2022, themed “Redefining the Future,” drew participants from 21 countries to discuss technology, climate and fiscal policy. In 2023, the summit, held in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions including the Russia–Ukraine war, was themed “Navigating a World on Fire.”
 
Past participants include Anne Krueger, Senior Researcher of International Economics at Johns Hopkins University; Nick Stern, Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics; and Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator at the Financial Times, London.
 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerFinance MinistryBRICS

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

