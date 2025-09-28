Home / India News / Karur rally tragedy a lesson for people, says Kerala PCC Chief Sunny Joseph

Karur rally tragedy a lesson for people, says Kerala PCC Chief Sunny Joseph

As many as 40 people including women and children had been killed in the fatal rally organised by the actor-turned-politician in Karur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Saturday night

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally
The senior leader's remarks came amidst mounting criricism against TVK chief Vijay over the tragedy. (Image: X@ani_digital)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph on Sunday said the stampede tragedy in the political rally organised by TVK chief Vijay in Karur is a lesson to both people and politicians.

As many as 40 people including women and children had been killed in the fatal rally organised by the actor-turned-politician in Karur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Saturday night.

When reporters asked about the shocking incident, Joseph said it was an incident which make people realise about the strength of the experience of political workers and their connection with common people.

"The pain is so deep. But, there are some lessons we learn even amidst that pain. People and others should realise this. It is a lesson to the political workers as well," the KPCC Chief added.

The senior leader's remarks came amidst mounting criricism against TVK chief Vijay over the tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tamil NaduKeralaStampede

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

