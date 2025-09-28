Kolkata Metro sees record 982K passengers in a day on September 27

The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 982K on September 27, an official said.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 961K, he said.

An estimated 982K passengers travelled on different corridors (of the Metro Railway) on Panchami', September 27, the official said in a statement.

A total of 743K passengers travelled on the Blue Line' stretch, while the Green Line' carried 221K commuters on September 27, it said.

The statement said Metro Railway has made elaborate arrangements to operate night-long services on the Blue Line' and Green Line' during Durga Puja festivities on Saptami' (September 29), Astami' (September 30) and Navami' (October 1) this year.