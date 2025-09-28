Home / India News / Kolkata Metro sees record 982K passengers in a day on September 27

Kolkata Metro sees record 982K passengers in a day on September 27

A total of 743K passengers travelled on the Blue Line' stretch, while the Green Line' carried 221K commuters on September 27, the official said in a statement

kolkata metro
The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, an official said.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Metro Railway Kolkata registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 982K on September 27, an official said.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 961K, he said.

An estimated 982K passengers travelled on different corridors (of the Metro Railway) on Panchami', September 27, the official said in a statement.

A total of 743K passengers travelled on the Blue Line' stretch, while the Green Line' carried 221K commuters on September 27, it said.

The statement said Metro Railway has made elaborate arrangements to operate night-long services on the Blue Line' and Green Line' during Durga Puja festivities on Saptami' (September 29), Astami' (September 30) and Navami' (October 1) this year.

There will be deployment of additional officers, staff and security personnel to ensure hassle-free commuting of lakhs of commuters, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karur rally tragedy a lesson for people, says Kerala PCC Chief Sunny Joseph

Heavy rains lash Nashik as Godavari river nears danger level in city

Godman Chaitanyananda produced in Delhi court, police seek 5-day custody

TVK cadres shell-shocked over TN stampede tragedy, toll mounts to 40

Nitish govt can't fulfil promises as it will need ₹7 trillion: Tejashwi

Topics :India NewsKolkata Metrotrain passengersMetro

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story