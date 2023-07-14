Home / India News / Food packets being prepared for flood-affected people: Punjab Minister

Food packets being prepared for flood-affected people: Punjab Minister

Some areas in Punjab including in Patiala and Sangrur have witnessed flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall

ANI
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Around 40,000 food packets are being prepared to be supplied to the people in areas affected by floods, Punjab Food Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Thursday.

"CM, our party MLAs, and the chairman are with the people and are taking feedback from them. Around 40,000 food packets are being prepared for supply to people. We are working according to demand. There is nothing to worry about; the government has made complete arrangements," the minister said.

Some areas in Punjab including in Patiala and Sangrur have witnessed flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall.

Topics :foodPunjab

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

