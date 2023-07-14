Food packets being prepared for flood-affected people: Punjab Minister

Around 40,000 food packets are being prepared to be supplied to the people in areas affected by floods, Punjab Food Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Thursday.

"CM, our party MLAs, and the chairman are with the people and are taking feedback from them. Around 40,000 food packets are being prepared for supply to people. We are working according to demand. There is nothing to worry about; the government has made complete arrangements," the minister said.

Some areas in Punjab including in Patiala and Sangrur have witnessed flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall.