LIVE: Indians will be able to make payments via UPI in France, says PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Live updates:
9:08 AM Jul 23

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi for private dinner in Paris

8:55 AM Jul 23

People-to-people connect between France and India is strongest foundation of partnership: PM Modi

8:43 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: 22 sports person stranded at ISBT rescued after Himachal CM's intervention

8:28 AM Jul 23

Indians will be able to make payments via UPI in France, says PM Modi

9:08 AM Jul 23

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi for private dinner in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday (local time). PM Narendra Modi arrived at Elysee Palace in Paris for dinner on Thursday evening. He was received by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

8:55 AM Jul 23

People-to-people connect between France and India is strongest foundation of partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people-to-people connect between France and India is the "strongest foundation" of the partnership between the two countries. Addressing the Indian community here, PM Modi said India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century and strategic partnership has grown further. "Our people-to-people connect, mutual trust between people of two countries is the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership," he said.

8:43 AM Jul 23

Delhi floods: 22 sports person stranded at ISBT rescued after Himachal CM's intervention

Twenty-two sports persons who were stranded at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi following flooding were rescued today by the Resident Commissioner's office on the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, officials said. The inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate witnessed flooding on Thursday due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River. Following the rise in water level, bus services have been suspended for now and buses from the other states are not being allowed to enter the bus terminal.

8:28 AM Jul 23

Indians will be able to make payments via UPI in France, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism and it will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower. PM Modi said that Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based payment system and allows people to make round-the-clock payments through a virtual payment address created by the customer.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

