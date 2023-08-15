For India to become 'vishwaguru', harmony, good education must: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that if India has to become "vishwaguru", people will have to live in harmony and should be assured of good education, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply.

Speaking at his government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, he greeted the people of the national capital as well as the country on the occasion and paid tribute to freedom fighters, soldiers and achievers in different fields.

Referring to the recent flooding in Delhi, he said the people together with the city government faced the natural calamity with help from the Centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener expressed sadness at the events that have unfolded in Manipur.

"I am a bit sad today. Manipur is burning, people of one community are killing those from another and vice-versa. In Haryana also, people from one community fighting with the other. How will we become vishwaguru if we keep fighting amongst ourselves? If we have to become vishwaguru and become the number one country we will have to live like a family," he said.

He said that 150 students from the violence-hit northeastern state were provided admission in schools run by the Delhi government and were also being counselled.

Referring to power cuts in other parts of the country, he said that India cannot become "vishwaguru" if there are such long outages.

"We have enough power plants to generate 4.25 lakh MW power, our peak demand is 2 lakh MW, yet there are power cuts. Power cuts are due to mismanagement and lack of vision. Delhi has no power cuts and there is 24x7 supply here. There can be 24x7 supply in the country in three to four years if there is an end to corruption and mismanagement," he said.

Lamenting the dilapidated condition of government schools in the country, he stressed that unless every child gets good education, the country cannot become "vishwaguru".

"I have calculated that Rs 6 lakh crore would be needed to improve 10 lakh government schools in the country in five years. An expenditure of Rs 1.20 lakh crore per year is nothing for a country like India. An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh crore is needed for good quality education to 17 crore children in the country and all the governments are spending this amount presently," he said.

Kejriwal said many people make fun of him and criticise him for providing various facilities to people free of cost.

"I am keeping two options in front of people. If we provide 200 units of electricity for free to people, it will only cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Should people be provided free electricity or loan waivers should be given to four multi-millionaires?"



He said every poor person can become rich if their children are provided to access to good education.

"India will not become vishwaguru merely through speeches. India will not become vishwaguru unless good healthcare is available to all the people in the country," he said.

He said Rs 10,000 crore would be needed to open one lakh mohalla clinics in every nook and corner of the country, and added providing free healthcare to all the people of the country would require an expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Talking about the recent law on the control of administrative services in Delhi, he said that the democratic rights of the people of Delhi were taken away.

"I want to assure the people of Delhi we will get back your snatched rights. We are fighting the battle in the Supreme Court. The work of providing good education, healthcare facilities will continue. The speed might slow down, but the work will go on," he said.

While reiterating the need to live in harmony, he said, "If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world."



He also stressed on the need to create positive energy in the country as one can see a lot of fights and hatred on social media these days.

Kejriwal, whose party wrested power from the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, said that the civic body has made a plan to transform Delhi into a neat and clean city.