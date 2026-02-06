Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / Forced selfies with foreigners on beaches to invite detention: Goa Police

Forced selfies with foreigners on beaches to invite detention: Goa Police

The action has been initiated after several instances of domestic tourists clicking pictures of foreign women and insisting on selfies on beaches have surfaced

Goa
Goa Police have launched a crackdown against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on the state's beaches | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:22 PM IST
Goa Police have launched a crackdown against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on the state's beaches, warning that anyone found clicking photographs without consent or forcing selfies will be detained on the spot, a senior official said on Friday.

The action has been initiated after several instances of domestic tourists clicking pictures of foreign women and insisting on selfies on beaches have surfaced, the official said.

The Calangute police in North Goa recently registered a case against two tourists hailing from Odisha for allegedly harassing a Russian woman on a beach.

According to the police, the incident took place earlier this week on Calangute beach, where the accused, Akash Minaz (19) and Dhayan Tappo (34), forcibly clicked photos with a foreign tourist and touched her inappropriately.

The senior official said a domestic tourist will be detained on the spot if he is found clicking photographs of foreign women without their consent or forcibly taking selfies with them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Goa beachesGoa

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

