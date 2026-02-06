Biker dies after falling into open Delhi Jal Board pit; govt orders probe

A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Friday. The victim’s family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB and has also raised suspicion of foul play, reported PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal, a resident of Kailashpuri, who worked at the call centre of a private bank.

According to the police, a call regarding the incident was received around 7 am, following which personnel rushed to the spot. Kamal’s body was found inside the pit along with his motorcycle. Preliminary investigation suggests the pit was dug at a DJB construction site and was barricaded.

Family alleges negligence, suspects foul play Kamal’s family accused the authorities of negligence, questioning how a dangerous pit could be left uncovered on a busy road. According to relatives, Kamal was returning home late on Thursday night from his office in Rohini and was in constant touch with his family. However, when he did not reach home till late at night, they began searching for him. Family members visited several police stations, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikas Puri and Rohini, and continued searching through the night. They were informed around 7.30 am on Friday that Kamal’s body had been found inside the pit.

The victim’s relatives have alleged negligence by the DJB and also claimed that Kamal may have been killed and his body dumped in the pit. ALSO READ: 'No need to panic': Delhi Police says 'no rise' in missing persons cases Police said all angles, including the allegations raised by the family, are being examined. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” an officer said, as quoted by PTI. Delhi government orders probe The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the death of the motorcyclist, said Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood.

Delhi Jal Board forms inquiry committee The Delhi Jal Board has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the death of a motorcyclist, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday. Verma said the high-level committee has been directed to submit its report by the same evening. In a post on X, the Delhi Water Minister said the panel will immediately inspect the accident site and review safety arrangements, including barricading, signage and traffic management at the construction zone. Sood said he visited the accident site and met the family of the deceased. “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi government stand with the family. Orders have been issued for a probe into the incident, and those found guilty will be punished strictly,” he said in a post on X.

He added that the committee will verify compliance with all prescribed safety norms, fix responsibility in cases where lapses are identified, and recommend strict corrective and disciplinary action. The minister also said he would personally visit the construction site. Political backlash and social media outrage The incident sparked outrage on social media, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeting the BJP-led Delhi government. In a post on its official X account, the party said an innocent biker fell into a deep pit on the road, remained trapped through the night and died. It alleged that the BJP government had learnt nothing from the recent Noida incident and accused it of repeatedly misleading the public.