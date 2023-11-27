Home / India News / 'Forces' trying to disintegrate Manipur, people should stay united: CM

'Forces' trying to disintegrate Manipur, people should stay united: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or disintegration of the about 34 communities living here

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that all sections of society must stay united to find a solution to the present situation in the state.

Addressing a function here, he said there were "forces" trying to disintegrate the state, but the people should remain united.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Let political differences remain political, but when the issue at hand is national or state unity, all differences should be dismissed," Singh said.

"This is not the time for bickering among ourselves," he said, adding that his government welcomes all constructive criticisms, advices and suggestions.

Singh said that his government cannot allow any threat to the unity of the state or disintegration of the about 34 communities living here.

Accusing the state government and the Centre of failing to tackle the ethnic violence that has been ravaging the state since May, Kuki-Zo groups of Manipur have been demanding a separate administration for the tribal areas.

More than 180 people have been killed since the violence broke out in May after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Also Read

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

Imperative to amplify justice needs of under-represented: CJI Chandrachud

MCD sterilises over 29,000 stray dogs, asks public to register pets

2-day Punjab Assembly session begins tomorrow, likely to be a stormy affair

EC must have power to derecognise political parties for violations, SC told

Rain lashes Delhi as IMD predicts thunderstorms, showers in parts of NCR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur govtManipurtribal community

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story