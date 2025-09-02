Home / India News / Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

The government's National Critical Mineral Mission 2025 seeks to achieve self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, said Yadav at CII Sustainability Summit in New Delhi

Bhupendar Yadav
Yadav also said that there is a need to rethink sustainability given that the prevailing political situation, escalating trade tensions and industrial growth are actually slowing the engine of global growth
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
The Environment Ministry has notified changes in forest conservation rules to simplify approvals for mining critical minerals, said Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.
 
The decision is part of a series of crucial notifications issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in the past few days to boost sustainability.
 
The government’s National Critical Mineral Mission 2025 seeks to achieve self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, said Yadav at CII Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. The mission aims to boost domestic production of 24 minerals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths, critical for clean energy technologies.
 
"Taking cognizance of the provisions of the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025, the MoEFCC has notified certain amendments to Forest Conservation and Augmentation Rules 2023 on 31st August, in order to simplify the approval process for mining of these critical minerals in forest areas, for both public and private entities," Yadav said.
 
MoEFCC notified the revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme on August 29, introducing provisions such as direct participation by private entities, minimum restoration commitment and mobilising private capital for climate action. The government launched the Green Credit Programme in 2023 to encourage individuals and institutions to voluntarily undertake positive environmental action. The initiative promotes effective eco-restoration work on degraded forest land.
 
"On August 29, we enacted the Environment Audit Rules 2025. These rules establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India. The new rules, which come into force immediately, are designed to supplement the existing government monitoring and inspection framework and establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India," Yadav said. The new rules establish a two-tier system for environmental auditors and dedicated agencies to oversee the process.
 
He also said that there is a need to rethink sustainability given that the prevailing political situation, escalating trade tensions and industrial growth are actually slowing the engine of global growth.
 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

