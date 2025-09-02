Forest rules amended to get approval for critical minerals mining: Minister

The Environment Ministry has notified changes in forest conservation rules to simplify approvals for mining critical minerals, said Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.

The decision is part of a series of crucial notifications issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in the past few days to boost sustainability.

The government’s National Critical Mineral Mission 2025 seeks to achieve self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, said Yadav at CII Sustainability Summit in New Delhi. The mission aims to boost domestic production of 24 minerals, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths, critical for clean energy technologies.

"Taking cognizance of the provisions of the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025, the MoEFCC has notified certain amendments to Forest Conservation and Augmentation Rules 2023 on 31st August, in order to simplify the approval process for mining of these critical minerals in forest areas, for both public and private entities," Yadav said. MoEFCC notified the revised methodology for the Green Credit Programme on August 29, introducing provisions such as direct participation by private entities, minimum restoration commitment and mobilising private capital for climate action. The government launched the Green Credit Programme in 2023 to encourage individuals and institutions to voluntarily undertake positive environmental action. The initiative promotes effective eco-restoration work on degraded forest land.