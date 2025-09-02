IMD weather Today: Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh remain under a red alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour.

In various states, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, an orange alert has also been issued, indicating moderate rain.

The IMD has issued red and yellow alerts for several states today and forecasted heavy rainfall in a few locations in Delhi. This follows a month-long period of heavy rain in various parts of India.

IMD weather in Delhi, NCR today

Up till September 2, Delhi is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and moderate rainfall, according to the IMD. On September 3, rain and thunderstorms are possible, and on September 4 and 5, there is a chance of rain or thunderstorms. In places like Mayur Vihar, relief camps have already been established.

The weather forecasting website states that Delhi was under an orange alert until Monday evening. The alert also existed in Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad. There was a yellow alert issued for Ghaziabad. According to the HT, the district-wise alert posted on the IMD's website on September 1 said that an orange alert had been issued for tomorrow for Gurugram and Faridabad, but no warning had been issued for Delhi. IMD weather update in North-India ALSO READ: Gurugram drowns in heavy rain, flooding; Delhi-NCR braces for more downpour On September 2, the Meteorological Centre in Patna forecast rain, thunderstorms, and wind in 12 districts of Bihar. East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur are among the districts for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Today, September 2, Uttar Pradesh is under a red alert. Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Rampur, Kheri, Bahraich, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Amethi, and Prayagraj are all under a warning of heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department of Lucknow. On September 2, Rajasthan will experience the intense rains once more. Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Bhilwara are all under a heavy rain warning. Weather update on hill stations A red alert has been issued for September 2 in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal by the Meteorological Department. It is expected to rain heavily in Chamoli, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Uttarkashi.