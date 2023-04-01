Home / India News / Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

Digvijay Singh said," Makhan Singh Solanki has expressed his clear intentions of joining our party. BJP never respected him"

Politics
Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki joined Congress on Friday ahead of the state assembly election to be held later this year.

He joined Congress Party in the presence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in a program organized by the district congress committee in Barwani.

On this occasion, while addressing a public gathering, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said," Makhan Singh Solanki has expressed his clear intentions after joining our party. BJP never respected him. It is disheartening to see a man who never lost an election in his life was never admired in BJP".

He further stated that BJP never cared for minorities in this country and always look to disrespect them.

"BJP disrespects those who belong to Scheduled caste and Schedule Tribe. Congress always honoured the minorities of this nation under the vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

In this regard, the official media handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress took to Twitter and said, "Makhan Singh Solanki in Congress: Former MP from Khargone-Barwani, Makhan Singh Solanki left BJP and joined Congress in front of Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh along with thousands of his workers at Silavad in Barwani district. Jai Congress, Victory Congress".

It has to be noted that Makhan Singh Solanki was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2009 elections after winning from the Khargone constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Topics :Madhya PradeshCongressPolitics

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Also Read

Ex-Guj min Solanki, Rivaba Jadeja among candidates in 1st phase of polls

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

HP polls: Confident of winning 40-45 seats, says Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year

Rahul's disqualification unfortunate, BJP misusing power: Pratibha Singh

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

Amritpal dares to demand Khalistan due to BJP, RSS' 'Hindu Rashtra': Gehlot

Defence sector reforms delivering good results: PM on record high exports

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Next Story