Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Topics :DelhiRainDelhi air quality

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

