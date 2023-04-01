Home / India News / Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited

Aizawl
Amit Shah to visit Mizoram to lay foundation stone of development projects

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on Saturday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and the integrated command and control centre under the smart city limited.

The home minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of Zorinpui- Longmasu section of the National Highway 502A, sources said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of two sections of the Aizawl bypass (package 1 and package 2) and the construction of Laldenga centre.

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, a senior police officer said.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that all police units across the state have been alerted and proper security arrangements made in the state capital.

Topics :Amit ShahMizoram

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 6.66 crore in Mizoram, four held

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

Assam: Students, others brought to CID HQ in class 10 board paper leak case

Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll

Amritpal dares to demand Khalistan due to BJP, RSS' 'Hindu Rashtra': Gehlot

Defence sector reforms delivering good results: PM on record high exports

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Mansukh Mandaviya lays foundation stone of 500 bedded hospital in Dehradun

Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal if he calls him 'corrupt'

Next Story