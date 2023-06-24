Home / India News / Former CM Okram Ibobi to represent Congress at Manipur all-party meet

Former CM Okram Ibobi to represent Congress at Manipur all-party meet

The Congress has been demanding the prime minister to call an all party meeting in Manipur to broker peace in the violence-hit state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Okram Ibobi Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh will represent the Congress at the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The Congress has been seeking a meeting with the prime minister since June 10 before he left for the US tour.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 52 days after Manipur started burning the Home Minister has finally seen it fit to call an all-party meeting on Manipur at 3 pm today.

"This meeting should actually have been chaired by the PM who has kept silent all this while. It should have been held in Imphal as a demonstration of national anguish. The BJP has failed the people of Manipur miserably," Ramesh said in Twitter.

"Even so the man who brought Manipur back on the path of peace and development as Chief Minister for three terms between 2002 and 2017 Okram Ibobi Singh ji will represent the Congress at HM's meeting. He should be listened to in all seriousness given his vast experience and deep knowledge," he said.

Topics :ManipurOkram Ibobi SinghCongress

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

