Home / India News / Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Manipur cadre, retired from service in December 2024

Anish Dayal Singh
Former CRPF and ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed the new deputy National Security Advisor. Image: X@nsgblackcats
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former CRPF and ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed the new deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), with a mandate to handle internal affairs, official sources said.

Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Manipur cadre, retired from service in December 2024.

He brings extensive experience to the role, having served for nearly 30 years in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before heading the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and most recently, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to officials, Singh will be in charge of internal affairs of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Naxal and Northeastern insurgency, as the deputy NSA.

Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna is the Additional NSA, while retired IPS officer TV Ravichandran and former IFS officer Pawan Kapoor are the two serving deputy NSAs.

During his tenure as CRPF chief, Singh was instrumental in a number of key initiatives, such as CRPF's strides in combating Naxalism, establishing over three dozen forward operating bases, and introducing four new battalions in the Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas.

He also oversaw the CRPF's role in ensuring security during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Internally, Singh initiated a comprehensive realignment of over 130 CRPF battalions the first such restructuring in eight years, which is aimed at improving operational efficiency and providing troops with more "family time," reducing the average distance between units and their parent centres from 1,200 km to 500 km.

He also introduced "samvaad" (dialogue) sessions with company commanders to gather feedback, a move widely appreciated within the force.

The appointment comes alongside the Union government's approval of granting honorary ranks to retiring personnel of the central armed forces, a policy Singh championed.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order approving a policy aimed at boosting the morale of subordinate officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles.

The proposal for this policy was originally moved by Singh himself with a reasoning to overcome the long-standing issue of stagnation in promotional avenues, with some constables waiting as long as 20 years for their first promotion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

Kerala HC orders devaswom boards to keep temple premises free of politics

Grew up shy, didn't think will fly to space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

QR code property checks, faster land titles in UP's Vision 2047 plan

Gaganyaan mission marks new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat journey: Rajnath

Topics :CRPF ITBPIndian police

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story